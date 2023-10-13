SEE SOMETHING? SAY SOMETHING: Area law enforcement stepping up patrols as Israel-Hamas War rages on

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Police, Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed, Friday, that they are stepping up patrol and presence in light of recent global events.

The Associated Press reported, "tens of thousands of Muslims are demonstrating across the Middle East in support of the Palestinians and to protest against the Israeli airstrikes pounding the Gaza Strip. The demonstrations underscore the risk of a wider regional conflict erupting as Israel prepares for a possible ground invasion in the narrow coastal territory."

Friday, Tallahassee Police told ABC 27, "due to recent events, TPD will be providing extra patrols as calls for service allow today. Both marked and unmarked units will focus their patrol efforts on critical infrastructures, schools and places of worship."

The AP also reported, "U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is assuring Israel that 'we have your back' as he and America’s top diplomat met with Israeli and Arab leaders."

Leon County Sheriff's Office confirmed to ABC 27 they're keeping a close eye on churches and synagogues.

As of Friday , the Associated Press said, "The war has claimed at least 2,800 lives on both sides since Hamas launched an incursion on Oct. 7."

Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed to ABC 27 that they're working with area law enforcement agencies to keep the public safe. FDLE confirmed Florida's Fusion Center is partially activated. People are using that center to monitor Florida, national, and world events. On Facebook, FLDE posted the following: