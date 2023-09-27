Neighbors ask questions about future of Tallahassee City Charter

A process will develop for community members to give their input on what changes should be made to the City Charter.

A committee will be chosen to review the review the document.

Watch the video above to see how community members feel about this potential change.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"That Charter is still being used today to run city government."

That's Harry Brown. He's lived in Tallahassee for years.

Wednesday, he took time to travel to city call and tell the city attorney what he wants changed in the city charter.

“What changes would you like to see from this city charter document?”

“I hope the final result is to have changes made that will benefit city employees.”

I was there Wednesday afternoon as Tallahasseans like Brown, asked the city attorney about the process they should follow if they want changes made.

Tallahassee Treasurer-Clerk, Jim Cooke, tells me there will be a process in place specifically for public input.

"I think it's something that the city commission had identified and it's something they want to take a look at. They've not required to have charter review committee, but I think they desire that public input in the process."

"There will be continued communication regarding the process as it goes forward. We haven't even identified members of the committee yet; I think that'll happen at a later point sometime this year."

It's something that leaves Brown optimistic.

"The only thing I want to see is an updated document."