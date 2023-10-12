FIRST LOOK: 'Hayward House' to replace Andrew's Downtown in Tallahassee; see what's in the works

We're learning more about the new restaurant planned for the former Andrew's Downtown location in Tallahassee.

The new concept is called Hayward House. It's named for home once inhabited by Dr. Thomas Hayward.

Downtown Tallahassee restaurant owner, Ashley Chaney, introduced today the name of her new bistro concept: Hayward House. This soon-to-be staple dining establishment will focus on a culinary blend of local history and southern hospitality with international inspiration to create a welcoming, elevated atmosphere fit for business professionals and local residents.

“Hayward House draws inspiration from the history of this corner at South Adams and West Jefferson Street," shared Chaney. "Once the house of Dr. Thomas Hayward and his family in the 1920s, Hayward House will capture the warmth and inviting nature of home in a chic bistro concept.”The Florida Capital City is abuzz as preparations are underway to welcome Hayward House downtown. Adams Street has historically served as the center of mercantile and business in Tallahassee. The landmark corner of Adams Street was once inhabited by Dr. Thomas Hayward, the town doctor, as a residential home for his family in the 1920s. Most recently, the corner was known as Andrew's Downtown, a go-to grill and bar. Plans for the space were announced in August. A major remodel is underway to transform the old Andrew's restaurant into a fresh, modern American bistro.

"Hayward House will serve more than just meals: our guests will have an opportunity to craft their own memories at this historic landmark," said Chaney. "We are excited to open our doors to locals, visitors and businesses to celebrate life milestones, enjoy a date night or offer professionals a sophisticated environment to host business meals and negotiate agreements."The Hayward House namesake is an homage to its history; however, Chaney makes clear the menu selection will be anything but old. She has taken inspiration from family recipes and culinary explorations for a fresh new take on a classic bistro menu.

"Guests can expect American classics on the menu with a modern twist," shared Chaney. "Our menu takes a lot of inspiration from my travels abroad and recipes collected from family gatherings. We look forward to welcoming each guest into our home here at Hayward House."Chaney also unveiled the signature drink of Hayward House, the Rascal Yard. Comprised of tequila and peach puree, the craft cocktail's namesake is a play off the history of the once-vacant square, now home to City Hall, where citizens would park their horses and mules when in town.

Chaney is an entrepreneur with decades of experience in hospitality. She started her restaurant career as an intern at this very location. Chaney has lived in Tallahassee for more than 20 years and shares a vested interest in seeing downtown Tallahassee thrive. She and her husband, Chris, a state-level lobbyist, are raising their two daughters in town. Penelope and Charlie are an inspiration and motivation for this new adventure.

Chaney is working with local architects and construction teams to remodel the venue. Hayward House is set to open in early December.