"Breathing life into an iconic landmark"; what new additions are coming to Downtown Tallahassee

Local Ashley Chaney is planning a new restaurant concept where the former Andrew's used to be.

The Downtown Improvement Authority says more of the area is becoming women-owned.

Broadcast Transcript

New developments just steps from the State Capitol! A lot of new renovations are happening in downtown Tallahassee off of Adams street.

"I am the new, proud owner of the new restaurant concept coming into this space downtown," said Ashley Chaney.

She's opening a new restaurant concept in Downtown Tallahassee where the former Andrew's used to be.

"It truly is an honor to be able to breathe new life into what is such an iconic landmark," said Chaney.

Although she isn't releasing the name just yet, Chaney tells me wants people to know the space will have a modern twist on the historic location.

"Sophisticated and inviting," said Chaney. "Gracious hospitality is going to be in everything that we do so we're really going to focus on creating an inviting space to be able to welcome people to downtown."

However, Chaney isn't the only new development in the area. Just across the street, Governor's Inn is coming along.

"It is just a great way to capture a lot of the history of our community in a fresh new way that makes you excited for what's to come," said Emmanuel.

Director for the Downtown Improvement Authority Elizabeth Emmanuel is excited for these new concepts to join the area. Something Chaney is ready to be a part of.

"We are investing on this corner because we believe in downtown and there's truly a renaissance happening down here and we're just so thrilled to be a part of it," said Chaney.

With Chaney's new addition and places like Amicus Brewing Ventures opening near Cascades Park in a few weeks, Emmanuel said more of downtown is becoming women owned.

"Seeing so many women take interest and put and actual investment into our downtown and create the type of businesses that benefit the whole community," said Emmanuel.

Benefiting the whole community by allowing more local businesses to thrive.

"There is something for everyone here and the folks that are creating that are the moms and the folks that live here and have been in Tallahassee for a long time and truly know our community," said Emmanuel.

After living in the Capitol City for 15 years, Chaney is excited to serve her community in a new space.

"A space that I love so much and to be able to give back to the community that has given myself and my family so much is just really exciting," said Chaney.

Governors Inn is set to open in early October and Chaney tells me they're currently renovating the inside, but hopes her new restaurant will open by the end of the year.