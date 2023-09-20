Why some homeowners in Wakulla County could be paying lower taxes next year

County Commissioners approved a proposal to drop the millage rate from 8.25 to 7.9

The county says this is largest historic decrease that Wakulla has ever had.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"The biggest thing is we have a large increase in our valuation this year because it because of growth because I answer that generator quite a bit of extra money that we've never had before they put us in a good situation because now we gotta figure out what to do with this money," Says Commissioner Ralph Thomas.

On Monday County Commissioners approved a proposal to drop the millage rate from 8.25 to. 8.0

They later decided to lower it to 7.9. The county believes this is largest historic decrease that Wakulla has ever had.

Does this mean lower taxes for all homeowners in Wakulla county? I asked Commissioner Thomas.

"I would like to say all but there's gonna be probably some that are a little bit higher a little bit lower. My personal taxes are going to be about five dollars a year higher and so it's just a matter of how your valuation ended up but but from what I've seen the vast majority of people are going to be flat or a little bit lower." Says Commissioner Thomas

Extra revenue means more resources for Wakulla County Commissioner Thomas says they'll be making some additions for public safety.

"This year we're adding nine firefighters were adding nine new personnel at the sheriffs department so you know the big winner this year is public safety and so a lot of that is because of this we have that new revenue and say we're able to expand our Public Safety to our citizens. " Says Commissioner Thomas.

These economic changes will begin next year.

