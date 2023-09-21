Weekend concert in Crawfordville will support Big Bend artists

Local Artists from our community will perform this weekend at I'm at the Palaver Theatre

Palaver Theatre gives local artists a place to perform and showcase their work.

You can come out this Saturday to see eight local bands perform

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

No Flo PO Folk music festival is planned at the Palaver Theatre.

It's an opportunity for AREA artists to share their music with the neighborhood.

They'll play their own original pieces.

The concert will be a small part of a growing community of artists in Wakulla County.

John Gilbert is one of them.

"They support original artists." Says Gilbert.

He's been making music since he was 15 here in Crawfordville. He's hosting the festival this weekend.

"They support people with new ideas they support people's ideas and give artists the place to come if you take pictures and you need a venue to show off your pictures." Says Gilbert.

Gilbert says the Pavaler theatre allowing them to use their venue for events like this helps support local artists.

"Especially in Wakulla County I even feel Tallahassee that's much needed." Says Gilbert

The event is happening Saturday from 3 to 10pm or later. Admission is $15 at the door and kids are free. You can also order tickets online.

