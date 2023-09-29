New golf course taking shape near Crawfordville; see how it's tied to area water

A new golf course is taking shape in Wakulla County.

The county got money to replace the irrigation system and install rapid infiltration basins.

Watch the video as we walk the course and see the progress being made.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

This golf course will be used for more than a fun game of golf. I'm Kenzie Krueger, your neighborhood reporter in Crawfordville

You can see the renovations are happening Im taking a look at the plans

Wakulla County received $4,942,250 from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) to replace the irrigation system and install rapid infiltration basins (RIBS) for aquifer recharge at the Wakulla County Golf Course.

The county says this golf course plan is better than what they did before.

County Administrator, David Edwards explained to me.

"Before we had the golf course to spray on. We had one spray field that we spray we land applied the fluid on which caused hydraulic overloading of that of that spray area."

The course will deliver hundreds of thousands, potentially millions of gallons, of treated water to the Florida aquifer.

Edward's tells me switching the spray to the golf course will help keep the water under our feet cleaner.

"We needed more spray area to distribute to the water."

The golf course's superintendent Shane bass says the golf course is friendly to wildlife.

"It's important to have corridors for wildlife to be able to travel through and stuff and I mean we'll have bluebird boxes and besting programs and I mean it's just a great opportunity to give a space for wildlife to be able to have a place to go when everything else gets built up."

Bass says he thinks the course will be a good space for students who golf as well.

"I think it's gonna be great for the youth in the county as well as being able to be the home team for the high school here in the county and the middle school golf teams."

Another feature of the course: a waste-water spray system, which will use reclaimed water to maintain the grass and other vegetation on the field.

I asked people who live in the county what they think about the idea.

"We have residence, and we need to put it somewhere and so this is a good solution for where we can put it that's just a sensible fit and it's off of the most sensitive areas in the county."

Kellie Keys lives in Wakulla and thinks this is a better option.

"Overall it's a good thing that the county is doing."

County leaders tell me the course is scheduled to open in June of next year. In crawfordville im your neighborhood reporter Kenzie Krueger abc27