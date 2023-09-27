KEEPING YOU SAFE: Why Wakulla Fire Rescue is hiring multiple people

Wakulla Fire Rescue is hiring.

They have 9 positions open.

Watch the video for an inside look at the job.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Chief Louis Lamarche has served Wakulla county since 07. He says more positions will help.

"There’s about 4200 addresses that are gonna be served with quicker response that that is also advanced life support on the engine so that means even if an ambulance is busy in that zone that means paramedics are still coming to start patient care." Says Chief Louis Lamarche

They are hiring 9 new full time positions

These positions are GIS Specialist, building tech ad, assistant Chief of Personnel and operations, User Support analyst, firefighter/paramedic, two facilities maintenance techs and two firefighter/EMTs

The hiring process starts October 1st. You can apply online.

