Hudson Park renovation nearing completion in Crawfordville; see what's new

Thousands of dollars are going toward a park renovation in Crawfordville.

Hudson Park has been closed due to the work.

Watch the video above to see what's planned for the outdoor space.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People travel from all over the Big Bend to Wakulla County for the great outdoors.

That includes Hudson park here in Crawfordville.

If you've been here recently, you know it's been closed.

I'm Kenzie Krueger, your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter.

Turns out...this green space is getting a big upgrade!

"I like spreading out my picnic blanket and getting some vitamin D it's just a great time."

Getting outdoors for a great time.

That's what Molly Bright tells me she enjoys in Crawfordville.

I met her while walking through Azalea Park.

"I feel like people can come and just enjoy it kinda destress from the chaos of our world today."

She'll soon have a new option when it comes to getting outdoors.

"In December 2020 in Wakulla County was awarded about $76,000 in grant funding from DEP so that we can make improvements to this park."

That's Kinsey Miller.

He's Wakulla County's Tourist Development Coordinator.

That money he's talking about?

It's going toward a renovation project here at Hudson Park.

"You can see behind me some cobblestone pavers on improved accessibility and improve landscaping and we've also put a lot more county county dollars into this part ensure that this is usable and enjoyable for all of our residence."

The county matched the grant they got with the county One-Cent Sales Tax for Parks and Recreation.

Improvements here include:

Pressure washing and painting a roof

Installation of recessed lighting and large ceiling fan

Repainting the interior walls and ceiling of the pavilion

Repainting the restrooms and installing anti-slip concrete coating on the floor

Installing an anti-slip concrete coating on the floor of the pavilion, including the stage

Parking and storm water drainage were also improved.

Looking ahead....

Leaders tell me they'll be working to include a splash pad and playground.

Bright tells me she's glad to see new plans in the works.

The park opens Friday. The county is having a reopening ceremony at 10am that day. In Crawfordville I'm your neighborhood reporter Kenzie Krueger with ABC27