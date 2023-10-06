Crawfordville area greenhouse hosting open house, working to help area school students

Sunblest Gardens is having an open house this weekend.

Around 25 local businesses will be there.

Watch the video to see how it benefits the neighborhood.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Sunblest Gardens is a greenhouse in Crawfordville, they're having an open house event where people can come purchase plants and vendors from the community will be there too.

For them it's all about community

"Collaborating with other businesses this is a huge reason why we bring everybody together and it's not just about plants this is more about connecting different people "

Caleb Van Wingerden is a third generation green house owner,

he's passionate about serving the community with local plants and hosting events to bring people together.

They collaborate with other businesses and greenhouses to bring in unique plants and give other local businesses opportunities to put their name out in the community and get more exposure.

"The open houses is really a chance for you to come out and tour that facility and to meet with friends get plants and get some food and have just a really fun day."

There will be around 25 business at the open house.

"It's really good for small businesses like mine because it's a great way to get in front of the community as a whole and I think that's really important when you're talking about small businesses."

Neo Leynes owns Brewed by The Dude a coffee truck in Crawfordville, he's looking forward to putting his business out there at the open house.

"Being able to connect with the people that I live in this community with hopefully bring us closer together over cups of coffee"

Other organizations will be at the open house. FRESH is asking for school supplies and donations for children in need for the next school year.

"We want them to know that we're servicing the whole county."

Robert Manning is one of the event coordinators. He's hoping the open house lets more people know they are looking for donations.

"We want to get the Information out and let them know that there's people right here is concerned and want to give back to the community and we just want to make sure our faces are seen so they understand when they see us and they have questions we're gonna be more than happy to answer them."

Anyone that donates school supplies at the open house will be entered into a drawing to get two free plants.

"we're growing as a business and so we want to provide good quality jobs for people in the community and we also work with the schools in the area to do community field trips, and just to get people to know that this is where your flowers come from"

The open house is on Saturday and Sunday from 9 to 2pm. It is free to enter.

