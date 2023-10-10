FAMU announces highlights of 2023 homecoming festivities; see what's ahead

Florida A&M University is preparing for homecoming.

Expectations are high for this year’s festivities.

FAMU outlines what to expect in the release below.

NEWS RELEASE:

Florida A&M University (FAMU) released highlights of Homecoming 2023: The Experience, which runs October 21to Oct 28.

Themed “Forever Rattlers: A Timeless Tradition,” the eight days of events are expected to bring thousands of alumni, supporters and fans to Tallahassee and provide a boost to the local economy.

“Homecoming 2023 is a celebration of all the great things happening currently on the Highest of Seven Hills, and the wonderful things that occurred over our 136-year history,” said President Larry Robinson, Ph.D. “Our alumni and friends are returning to join our students, faculty, and staff to reconnect and re-engage. We welcome them all with open arms as we continue our ascension as one of America's top public universities.”

Homecoming begins with a drive-in movie at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21 at Bragg Memorial Stadium, which will host the Homecoming Game against Prairie View A&M University a week later.

The traditional Sunday offerings of Blessings & Brunch and the Coronation return on Oct. 22.

On Wednesday, October 25, standup comedian Chico Bean, known for his role in season 5 of MTV’s Wild ’N Out, will deliver laughs at the Comedy Show.

This year’s Homecoming Concert at Al Lawson Multipurpose Center on Thursday, October 26 features a lineup of Nardo Wick, Mariah the Scientist, and Toosii.

Homecoming activities kick into high gear on Friday, October 27 with Homecoming Convocation at 10:10 a.m., followed by Homecoming Set Friday and FAMFest at the Will Packer Performing Arts Amphitheater. The Rattler Strike Band Festival is at 2 p.m. and the Greek Step Show begins at 6:30 p.m. at Al Lawson Multipurpose Center.

Among the notable additions to the schedule is the A&M Magazine Release Party featuring FAMU’s 40 Under 40 at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 at the School of Architecture and Electronic Engineering Auditorium. The Office of Communications will host the ticketed event to celebrate 40 alumni all under age 40 who have made a mark in their respective fields.

“Homecoming is the perfect time to recognize our alumni who have raised the bar and are making a difference in their respective fields,” said Keith Miles, director of the Office of Communications. “That these 40 alumni have made their mark before reaching age 40 is impressive.”

On Saturday, Homecoming Parade at 8 a.m., which has more than 80 entries, in addition to marching bands and VIPs. The StrikeZone Tailgate returns at noon Saturday at the Pete Griffin Track ahead of the 4 p.m. kick off. The game’s theme: Homecoming, Breast Cancer Awareness. Tickets for the Homecoming Game are sold out. Additional screens will be provided across campus to facilitate viewing.

“I am looking forward to introducing our freshmen and transfer students to the True Rattler homecoming as well as elevating the experience for those who have enjoyed homecoming in times past.”

For more information visit https://www.homecomingatfamu.com/ [linkprotect.cudasvc.com]