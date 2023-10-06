$1,000 A NIGHT? Hotels rooms in short supply ahead of FSU football game, family weekend in Tallahassee

Thousands of people are visiting Tallahassee for the weekend.

All those visitors are driving up the cost of hotel rooms in some part of town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Anyone who has been to College Town on an FSU football game day knows how busy it can get. I'm Alberto Camargo, your Collegetown neighborhood reporter. This weekend....it's not just the Seminoles' game against Virginia Tech that's bringing the crowds to this neighborhood.

Florida State's Family Weekend is already underway. Friday night featured events like the Flying High Circus, movies and comedy shows. A 5K Fun Run will take place Saturday morning. This is all before Saturday's main event. All those visitors have to stay somewhere, right?

I walked around some heavy traffic on Madison St. and met the Plummers. They're a house divided. Chris and Karen are Virginia Tech alums, but have daughters who are Seminoles.

CHRIS PLUMMER \ FSU DAD "Our oldest chose smart and went to Virginia Tech, and our other two daughters went to Florida State."

KAREN PLUMMER / FSU MOM "And also chose smart."

With 7 people in the family, Karen says booking several hotel rooms was not an option. They chose an airbnb to fit everyone, including the little guy, Oliver.

"Our first grandson! First game."

Hotel room prices have been blowing up in the days leading up to this weekend. A few Facebook comments I saw said rooms are going for over a thousand dollars. I checked online and confirmed: there is just one room left within a few miles of Doak Campbell Stadium, and it's going for $1,200.

The Plummers are staying not far from Doak. But other families like the Goldsteins, traded a cheaper room bill for a longer commute.

ELISE GOLDSTEIN / VISITING TALLAHASSEE "We are staying in a really cute airbnb in Thomasville for a fraction of the price. I think we're paying a little less than 200 for a 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom house."

Despite the difference in travel, both families will be in the stands on Saturday to cheer on the Noles.

You can watch the No. 5 Seminoles defend their perfect record against the Hokies at 3:30 right here on ABC27. I'll be at the game following along for you. In Collegetown, I'm Alberto Camargo, ABC 27.