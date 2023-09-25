SEE WHY: Cameras are being used in the Bainbridge area to enforce speed limits

Cameras are being used to enforce speed limits in parts of Decatur County.

Watch the video to hear why they're being used in the Bainbridge area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

September 11 marked the end of the warning period for those caught driving above the speed limit while driving in school zones.

According to Chief of Police Redell Walton. More over a dozen speeding tickets have already been issued in Bainbridge.

Cameras produced by a company called Blue Line are in use.

Now, people are taking issue with the idea. Some Bainbridge drivers have taken to social media questioning how the addition of speed cameras along school zones will be enforced.

Walton said he expected there would be push back after the department set up speed cameras within Decatur County School limits however after issuing hundreds of warning tickets earlier this month Walton notes it is clear drivers need to slow down.

"I've seen speeds 80..82...84. That's pushing it under any circumstances. Speeds were excessive and we've had some bad wrecks. We're just trying to make it a bit more safer for the public,” said Walton.

According to Walton, state regulation has allowed cameras to issue tickets since 2018.

The hours of enforcement are between the hours of 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. First time offenders will be fined $100 and then $125 thereafter.

Walton explains what sparked the department's efforts to encourage drivers to be more mindful while driving in school zones.

"A high school kid was running across the street not paying attention, and was hit by a car.” said Walton

Walton said the goal isn't to make money, it's simply to get people to slow down. Drivers that have been issued a ticket are asked to contact the number listed on the ticket if they have any questions.

