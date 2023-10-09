SAVING MONEY: Georgia gas tax suspension helps drivers in Bainbridge

Gov. Brian Kemp recently announced an extension of gas tax suspensions statewide.

I spoke to travelers who say every little bit counts, but they are calling on local leaders to do more to address inflation.

As inflation puts pressure on purses and wallets, I’m adding up how an executive order is supposed to help.

Governor Brian Kemp recently announced the extension of an executive order to extend a state of emergency.

That order suspends the state's gas tax.

The governor blamed inflation for the order.

I spoke to a family of three traveling through Bainbridge.

They told me they're taking advantage of the savings.

"I definitely enjoy buying fuel here as opposed to going back to Florida across that line and buying fuel,” said Marshall Van Deusen, a temporary resident of the Flint River RV Park.

Van Deusen said he worked as a truck driver for over two decades.

Now, on a fixed income while receiving disability he says he wants to get the most for his buck.

"I'll be making sure that we utilize every discount that we can to go ahead and get the most savings,” said Van Deusen.

Jennifer Van Deusen said she works as an Uber and Lyft driver in the Tallahassee area and has certainly noticed the price difference at the pump.

"In Georgia I can fill up my tank for about $45. In Florida it's about $60,” said Jennifer, a temporary resident of the Flint river RV Park.

I checked with AAA. Their latest data shows Georgia ranking as the one of the 10 states with lowest gas prices in the country.

The gas tax exemption is set to end at 11:59 p.m on November 11th.

I asked Jennifer what she expects once this bump in gas cost relief ends. She said, "prices are going to go right back high and everyone is going to get as much as they can.”

I used GasBuddy to look up gas prices here and Bainbridge.

One of the best deals I found is $2.87 per gallon.

