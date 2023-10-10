GET HELP: Bainbridge church feeds hundreds each week free of charge

An 11-year-old mission continues to serve a hot meal to Bainbridge neighbors week after week.

Bainbridge Church of God has served roughly 94,000 free meals since it's inception.

Join the church and other neighbors on Thursdays to enjoy a hot meal or volunteer to serve a neighbor.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors helping neighbors.

Whether it’s the altar or the dinner table Bainbridge church of God continues to serve the Bainbridge community a hot meal each week.

I asked the man behind the ministry what neighbors can expect this Thursday…

“ Baraque, baked beans and corn bread… with a dessert. For dessert they’ll come in and make brownies,” according to lead pastor, Ryan Carnes.

Pastor Ryan Carnes has been with the church for almost a decade.

Bainbridge Church of God started a soup kitchen ministry 11 years ago and the community continues to support their neighbors through the help of donations ranging from Walmart to local farmers.

The weekly soup kitchen has served around 94,000 meals since its inception. Including roughly 30,000 meals to those affected by Hurricane Idalia.

I talked to the man behind the ministry, Pastor Ryan Carnes who explains how the long-standing resource represents neighbors in the Bainbridge community.

“Where does the money come from to purchase the food? For instance, how much does it cost to run the soup kitchen for just one Thursday?” said WTXL reporter AJ Douglas.

“Anywhere from $400 to $600. Depends on the food,” said Carnes.

Carnes says the church isn’t looking to give out any hand out yet….

“We want to give people a hand up so that we don’t dehumanize anyone. We just want to bless them and love them.” said Carnes.

Anyone interested in breaking bread with neighbors from around the city is invited back here from 5:30 p.m to 6:30 p.m

Those unable to make it to the church due to physical restrictions can call the church and request delivery.

