Flint River Fair attendance surpasses 2022; money raised supports area chamber of commerce

The chamber reports a record fund raising year.

The fair surpassed 2022's attendance.

Watch the story above to learn how a chamber businesses volunteer and support the next generation of business owners.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s been just over a week since I took you to the Flint River Fair.

The major fundraiser helps the local chamber of commerce.

Now I’m finding out just how beneficial the fun was for our community.

The chamber recently announced this year’s fair surpassed last years attendance.

So I gave the chamber a call to learn more.

That increase in attendance brought in more money too.

I asked chamber president Karne Tobin how much money was raised.

While she couldn’t release the exact amount, she told me it was more than last year’s $40,000.

Chamber businesses including First Port City Bank, helped out with this year’s event.

"People really enjoy getting outside the bank and doing that together,”said First Port City Bank CEO, Scott Ewing.

He tells me the business has been with the chamber for the past decade.

I asked him why they support programs like the youth leadership group through the chamber.

"They do a lot to foster economic activity and bring the business community together.. A lot of good networking opportunities,” said Ewing.

Good networking and a good opportunity to bring neighbors in this community together for a good cause.

"The biggest fundraiser each year is the fair. The more successful that is, the more successful their other programs are,” according to Ewing.

Leaders from the chamber thank all our neighbors for the community effort.

