Bainbridge fire awarded nearly $300k to promote fire safety

Tuesday firefighters from across south Georgia suited up for a specialized structure fire training in Bainbridge.

Fire chief Doyle Welch said the department aims to become a regional sight in an effort to offer state of the art training to local Bainbridge firefighters and neighboring agencies.

“So we can bring classes down here to our folks locally instead of having to travel so far away to get specific training,” said Welch.

The Bainbridge Fire Department was recently awarded a little over $262,000 in federal funds through an initiative to strengthen fire safety in middle and south west Georgia to purchase new equipment.

“For us to be able to get the gear that we need to be able to effectively do our job to prevent them from losses. Preventing injury is everything,” according to Bainbridge native Van Eakin, a firefighter with Bainbridge Public Safety.

Welch said the department planned to use the funding to upgrade dated equipment by purchasing 30 new air packs.

Eakin said the gear will keep firefighters safe when they attempt to save the lives of local community members.

“We come to work everyday and we don’t do it for the pay, let's be honest,” said Eakin. “We do it for the citizens of Bainbridge and the citizens of the county.”

Welch said the department is set to become a regional training site within the next two years while offering as many resources to local and neighboring agencies in the process.

