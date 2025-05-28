Small businesses in Tallahassee prep for storm season

Local barber tells me after Katrina, he realized his business in the capital city has to weather the storm. That can only be done with resources.

Watch the video above to hear how small businesses are preparing for hurricanes.

Small businesses are preparing as hurricane season starts to ramp up.

I’m taking a look at how one local small business owner is using his experience to make sure his shop puts their best foot forward.

“It was 20 years ago. It was catastrophic, life altering," Kendall Saint. "It got me in a mood of survival.”

Saint is the owner of Kendall’s Cuts Barbershop in the Midtown neighborhood.

Saint is from New Orleans— he was describing his experience with Hurricane Katrina, one of the worst storms on record.

“That was so catastrophic and so all of a sudden," said Saint. "You always want to be prepared during hurricane season.”

Saint tells me after Katrina, he realized his business in the capital city has to weather the storm. That can only be done with resources.

“We get heavy flooding in this area," said Saint. "Being a part of Hurricane Katrina, we understand what flooding can do. So, at times we need a lot of sandbags and stuff from the city.”

Resources like sandbags, first-aid kits, and water, are all essential in hurricane preparedness plans.

Other state organizations understand this too. Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation announced earlier this month that they’re providing resources to protect Florida businesses and consumers.



DBPR Secretary, Melanie S. Griffin, said in a statement: “As we approach another active hurricane season, Florida business owners and consumers are encouraged to utilize these resources to be prepared ahead of potential storms.”

“With the earthquakes in Atlanta this year and the snow that we had, I’m pretty sure we’re going to have some sort of serious tropical depression," said Saint.

Saint says he’s prepared for anything. He says the shop is looking into becoming a shelter at some point, but no official word at the moment.

For now, Saint says the best approach to keeping his business afloat during hurricane season is to have hope.

“I’m just hoping for the best," said Saint.

Saint also told me he hopes sandbags and other essentials would be available earlier than last year, so he can feel peace of mind when storm prepping. in Midtown, Terry Gilliam ABC27.