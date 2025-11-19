Junior League of Tallahassee raising awareness to support local families

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Members of the Junior League of Tallahassee hope you'll ask them about their dress or outfit this week. It's part of the league's annual Little Black Dress Initiative.

From November 16 through November 22, members will wear the

same outfit. The outfit represents the tough choices families living in poverty often have to make.

Members are also wearing buttons that read “Ask Me About My Dress” or “Ask Me About My Outfit. The goal is to start a conversation among colleagues, friends, and strangers to raise awareness about food insecurity and poverty and how it impacts our neighbors.

The Little Black Dress Initiative also serves as the league's largest annual fundraiser, fueling support for its signature projects.

Kids Boutique: The league's annual back-to-school shopping event supporting Leon County school students in Title I schools. Students can shop for clothes, shoes, and are given a backpack filled with school supplies.

Big Bend Bites: This spring break feeding event helps address the gap in students receiving food when schools are out for break. Each year, the league hosts a mega food distribution providing 1,000 families with food to help support them during the week that school is out.

To learn more about JLT and how you can support those initiatives, visit JLTallahassee.org

