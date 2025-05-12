Joy Squad honors first responders during National Police Week celebrations

The Joy Squad is celebrating National Police Week by honoring first responders.

They visited the Tallahassee Police Department, distributing food and goodie bags.

Watch the video to see how Joy Squad emphasizes the importance of supporting officers.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The joy squad is celebrating first responders in our community this week. It's part of their annual police appreciation days.

Monday, the group visited the Tallahassee police department and gave out food and goodie bags to officers.

Lee Collier,Joy Squadfounder, said, "It's a lot of work, but when you think about what our men and women in uniform do daily, it's the least we can do."

Tallahassee Police Department Chief Lawrence Revell added, "Everything we do is about relationships. We're constantly as a police department trying to build those positive relationships with the community. And this is another way to show that support."

This week is national police week. The Joy Squad plans to visit the Leon County sheriff's office on Tuesday.

