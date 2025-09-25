DISC Village kicks off their first Run For Recovery for drug recovery awareness

On Thursday, DISC Village launched its Run For Recovery initiative.

The purpose behind the event is for the nonprofit to spread awareness regarding drug recovery.

Watch the video to hear from the organization's Community Outreach Coordinator as she shares why neighbors should attend especially if they're struggling with substance use.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bringing awareness to drug recovery in our Midtown neighborhood.

DISC Village is gearing up to kick off its 1st annual Run for Recovery at Lake Ella.

The free event will allow neighbors to show support for those in substance use recovery while also taking out time to honor the lives lost.

Aside from the variety of vendors on site, staff from DISC village will have Narcan kits available to take.

Organizers say they've seen the first reduction in deaths related to opioids in decades through the distribution of free Narcan.

"There is no need to have a sense of shame related to alcohol or substance use disorders. It has to do with removing stigma. It has to do with being able to provide support and knowing all the supportive services that are out there," said Lisa Sherry. Community Outreach Coordinator of DISC Village.

DISC Village has over 80 sites where the nonprofit provides free harm reduction supplies.

