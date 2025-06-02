Attorneys and local groups offer legal insight and support for immigrants following ICE raid

Immigration attorneys warn that employers could face legal consequences if they knowingly employ undocumented immigrants under Florida and federal law.

Local advocacy groups are offering hot lines, legal aid, and family support resources for those impacted.

A construction site in College Town is a little quieter.

An ICE raid last Thursday detained more than 100 construction workers.

But it doesn't mean that businesses can't face any consequences, too.

"If an employer knows or has reason to know that their workers are undocumented, they could face fines and even imprisonment,” Rambana & Ricci, P.L.L.C. Immigration Attorney Elizabeth Ricci said.

Hedrick Brothers Construction sent a statement saying that it complies with federal verification rules and requires the same from its independent subcontractors.

ABC 27’s Brieanna Smith talked to Attorney Elizabeth Ricci who says immigration law also puts responsibility on employers.

“They are required, if they have 25 or more employees in the state of Florida, to enroll in E-Verify,” she said.

She says the ICE raids aren't surprising as federal and state leaders step up enforcement.

“The president and the governor have both said that they were going to diligently enforce immigration law, and that's what we're seeing. This is promises made and promises kept,” she said.

In response, organizations across the state are sharing resources like a state-wide hot line.

It helps people detained connect with loved ones and legal help.

“It's a scary time, I mean, because whether you're undocumented or not, it's actually not a crime to be undocumented in this country. It's a civil infraction. But Florida is intent on trying to make it be a crime,” Karen Woodall, the executive director of the Florida People’s Advocacy Center, said.

Other resources include the International Rescue Committee, which helps families out with rent, language classes and job services, and the Family and Immigration Rights Center.

It provides legal assistance for deportation cases and naturalization.

“We need to be the village supporting all people who live in this community, no matter their immigration status, where they came from,” Woodall said.

There is no word on whether the construction company will face fines or charges following the raids.

But immigration lawyers emphasize the importance of following the steps listed if you are afraid of being detained:



Undocumented immigrants have constitutional rights while being detained, i.e., the right to remain silent

Carry documents, such as, U.S. Passports, Green Card, Birth Certificate, Visa, etc.

Create a plan if you are detained so family can access bank accounts and care for children or pets



