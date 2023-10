No. 16 Duke gets an ACC measuring-stick game with a visit to No. 4 Florida State in Week 8

Things to watch in the Atlantic Coast Conference in Week 8:

GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State. The Seminoles (6-0, 4-0 ACC) are off to their best start since 2015 and look to add another marquee win when they face the Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0), among four league teams in the AP Top 25 this week.