Thomasville Native, Defense Secretary Austin, hospitalized due to complications

Hospitalization was not made public until now due to privacy and medical issues
AUSTIN.jpeg
DoD / Lisa Ferdinando
Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Photo Date: February 26, 2021
AUSTIN.jpeg
Posted at 6:48 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 18:48:28-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been hospitalized since Monday, due to complications following a minor elective medical procedure.

That's from Air Force Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder, the Pentagon press secretary. It was the department’s first acknowledgment that Austin had been admitted to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Ryder says it’s not clear when Austin will be released. He says the secretary is recovering well and is expecting to resume his full duties Friday.

Ryder says the hospitalization was not made public until now due to privacy and medical issues.

