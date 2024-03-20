Watch Now
FAMU moving on from coach Robert McCullum after seven seasons

The school will form a committee to conduct a national search for FAMU’s next head coach.
Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - Florida A&amp;M head coach Robert McCullum directs his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. After seven seasons leading the Florida A&amp;M men's basketball program, head coach Robert McCullum will not return to the Rattlers. Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes announced Wednesday, March 20, 2024, that McCullum's contract, which expires June 30, will not be renewed. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 11:48 AM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 11:49:43-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida A&M University is moving on from basketball coach Robert McCullum after seven seasons.

Florida’s only public historically Black university announced Wednesday that it will not renew McCullum's contract, which expires at the end of June.

McCullum went 67-133 during his tenure with the Rattlers, including a 53-61 mark in conference play. The team finished 6-23 this past season. McCullum was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Coach of the Year in 2021.

“I want to thank Coach McCullum for his dedication to FAMU and our basketball student-athletes,” athletic director Tiffani-Dawn Sykes said in a statement. “He has led this program with integrity and has positively influenced countless young men, both players and coaches. We wish Coach McCullum and his family the very best in the future.”

The school will form a committee to conduct a national search for FAMU's next head coach.

