“We’re trying to recover"; Suwannee County re-starts hurricane cleanup

After Milton, Suwannee county resumes plans for recovery after back-to-back hurricanes.

They had agencies from across the state helping them during these recent hurricanes

Watch the video to see how they're working to get things back to normal

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’re trying to do everything we can to put the pieces together so the community has everything they need.”

Lieutenant Chris Volz is The Emergency Management Director for Suwannee County.

After experiencing multiples storms within the past year, Volz says they’re working to get things back to normal.

“We wanna make sure people’s short-term needs are met, but there’s some long-term goals here.”

During Hurricane Milton groups from southern parts of the state came to shelters here to evacuate.

“It’s been really amazing to see a community come together after two events back-to-back.”

Tony Bostick is with the Red Cross.

He has been helping Suwanee County for the past 16 days during both hurricanes.

Bostick says that most of the evacuees have now left this area.

“They’ve all been able to get back to where they needed to be and down south they’re opening up all the shelters to support those communities.“

Now that Milton is over, Suwanee County's focus is on cleanup from Hurricane Helene and recent storms.

“We’re trying to recover from all of that along with the fact that we know we have neighbors in the central part of our state that are now suffering either like us or worse so we’re aware of that and we’re trying to be patient.”

During a press conference this afternoon, Florida’s emergency management director said he is working with FEMA to make debris pickup happen faster.

Especially for smaller communities that don’t have big budgets for that.