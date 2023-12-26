VIDEO: Tractor-trailer fire leads to delays on I-10 in Suwannee County

A truck is burning along Interstate 10 in Suwannee County.

The fire has led to travel delays on the westbound side of the interstate.

Watch the video to see smoke pouring out of the truck.

FHP NEWS RELEASE:

A semi tractor-trailer was traveling west on the inside westbound lane of I-10 west of the 283 exit when the left steer tire suffered a blowout.

The vehicle traveled to the left and struck the guardrail before traveling across both westbound lanes where it came to final rest on the north shoulder. The driver was safely able to exit prior to the trailer loaded with cardboard caught on fire.

Suwannee Fire Rescue is currently on scene and the outside lane is closed. Use caution in the area due to the lane change and smoke in the area.

