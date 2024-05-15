Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLive Oak

Actions

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed near Suwannee-Hamilton County line for law enforcement activity

The sheriff's office says to please avoid traveling this area
police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 09:45:42-04
  • Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says a road is closed due to a law enforcement situation.
  • The closure is in place near the Hamilton County line.
  • Read the sheriff's office post about the situation below.

SCSO POST:

CR 249 at the Suwannee / Hamilton County line will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a Law Enforcement situation in Hamilton County.

We ask that you please avoid traveling this area and ask that you find another means of travel into Hamilton County if you live or work in that area.

Upon the roadway being cleared we will provide everyone with an update. Thank You for your cooperation and patience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood