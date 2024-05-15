TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closed near Suwannee-Hamilton County line for law enforcement activity

Suwannee County Sheriff's Office says a road is closed due to a law enforcement situation.

The closure is in place near the Hamilton County line.

Read the sheriff's office post about the situation below.

SCSO POST:

CR 249 at the Suwannee / Hamilton County line will be closed for an unknown amount of time due to a Law Enforcement situation in Hamilton County.

We ask that you please avoid traveling this area and ask that you find another means of travel into Hamilton County if you live or work in that area.

Upon the roadway being cleared we will provide everyone with an update. Thank You for your cooperation and patience.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.