“This community has been absolutely resilient”; Suwannee County helps Hurricane Milton Evacuees

Suwannee County helps Hurricane Milton Evacuees by opening up shelters.

They closed schools to provide shelter space until Friday.

Watch the video to see how they're holding up after Helene and helping Hurricane Milton survivors.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I can wholeheartedly say this community comes together, they help each other.”

Resilient is how Corporal Zachary Clark, with the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Unit, describes this area.

“Cutting trees for their neighbors, dragging limbs off the roadways.”

Several first responders from across the state came Suwannee County Emergency Management Operations Center to help.

Corporal Clark says having the support helped them keep everyone safe during the hurricanes.

“On the outside, it looks smooth organized, and on the inside it was, but there was a lot of work in preparation planning, a lot of long days in Long nights with very minimal sleep to make it happen.”

Tuesday they made the decision to close schools and open them up for shelters because they expected on having locals and people from out of town coming here for safety.

Now, with the weather clear and students set to head back to school, the remaining evacuees have been relocated to the Suwannee County Agricultural Colosseum [sic].

The county had three shelters open. They’re still gathering the total amount of people who were there for both hurricanes.

Based on the information I received, they had around 135 people from the general population, 11 pets, 5 special needs and 6 caregivers using shelters during Hurricane Milton.

Suwannee County School Resource Deputy, Jose Garcia who typically helps with shelters says navigating back to back storms here and seeing the the behind the scenes work was a learning experience.

“The fact that I was seeing this side of it, and seeing all the constant movement as a result of his big hurricane was very eye-opening for me.”

Navigating the recent storms that happened so close together was a first for many in Suwannee County.

After still dealing with destruction caused by Helene two weeks ago, Suwannee County was able to quickly accommodate those who evacuated here during Milton.

Clark is grateful for all the first responders and agencies that are dedicating their time to help.

It’s reminded him how strong this community is.

“This is a place special in my heart, and I know the residents that live here home and take pride in our community. It’s tough as it has been in the past bounce back it will be better.”

