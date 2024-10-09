Taylor County schools to close Thursday due to wind concerns

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Taylor County Schools will be closed on Thursday.

Taylor County Superintendent, Alicia Beshears tells ABC 27 that there is the possibility of increased wind gusts between 7 am-11 am.

She says, because of this, they will close out of an abundance of caution.

In addition, school buses can't run if winds exceed 35 miles an hour.

According to the Florida Department of Education, it is not recommended for school buses to run when winds reach this speed.

Beshears says the district is expected to reopen on Friday.

