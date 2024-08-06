Suwannee County Sheriff's Office warns residents to evacuate ahead of major river flooding

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — The Suwannee County Sheriff's Office is warning neighbors to evacuate ahead of predicted river flooding throughout the county. See our report on Monday's flash flooding in the video above.

SHERIFF'S OFFICE UPDATE:

We need to urgently warn residents of impending river flooding due to Hurricane Debby.

INFORMATION FOR NEW NEIGHBORS:

Many of you may not be aware of the potential for river flooding in our area. Even if your home is not directly affected by floodwaters, roadways often flood, which can hamper your ability to evacuate later or prevent first responders from reaching you.

ACTION REQUIRED:

Residents in river areas should make a decision to evacuate now. River levels will rise first in the North end of Suwannee County near Suwannee Springs and make their way downriver to Dowling Park, Luraville, O'Brien, Branford, and the Santa Fe River area.

Areas Affected:

* Suwannee Springs

* Dowling Park

* Luraville

* O'Brien

* Branford

* Santa Fe River area

For further information and updates, please visit: https://water.noaa.gov

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE UPDATE:

A flood warning is in effect for the Suwannee River at Suwannee Springs where major flooding is forecast. At 10:15 a.m., the river stage was 60.8 feet. The river is expected to crest early Friday afternoon at 72.9 feet.

A flood warning is in effect for the Santa Fe River at Three Rivers Estates. Major flooding is also forecast for this location. At 9 a.m. Tuesday the Santa Fe River was at 15.8 feet. The river is expected to crest early Sunday morning at 26.1 feet.