SEE WHEN: Flood waters in Suwannee County expected to crest

Flood waters in Suwannee County are expected to crest Friday and into next week.

Flood warnings are in place on both the Suwannee and Santa Fe Rivers.

Click or tap here for the latest projections straight from the National Water Prediction Service.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The long-term effects of Hurricane Debby will continue to impact this neighborhood over the weekend.

I’m Alberto Camargo in Suwannee County.

Rivers in this area are set to crest with floodwaters from heavy rain earlier this week.

I told you previously about flood warnings peaking as early as Friday at Suwannee Springs.

Over at the Santa Fe River, the National Water Prediction Service projects major flooding beginning this weekend.

Neighbors I spoke with in the area who didn’t want to be on camera say flooding is common here, so many of the neighbors have already evacuated.

For the few who may remain, Suwannee County Emergency Management says:

“We have a consolidated shelter we're using here in the county, it's located at our Colosseum. So our special needs shelter and our general population shelter — which includes people with pets — are welcome to go there."

I checked the latest forecast:

Fort White will see major flood stages Sat. into Sun.

Major flood stages will reach Three Rivers Estates Wed. into Thu.

County shelters will remain open:

"I would say at least until next weekend. Now depending on what the flood water does, how high it gets or how the impact is will depend on what we do with the shelters."

Both the Florida Guard and Florida Highway Safety will be on standby for water rescue operations.

In Suwannee County, Alberto Camargo, ABC27.

