Officers recognized for saving person from fiery crash in Suwannee County; see what happened

Three officers with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) saved a person from a fiery crash that occurred in Suwannee County.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on County Road 136 in White Springs, Florida on March 22.

Read the news release about what happened below,

FDACS NEWS RELEASE:

Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson applauded the heroic actions taken by three officers with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement (OALE) following a fiery crash that occurred in Suwannee County.

“If not for the quick actions of our agricultural law enforcement officers and assistance from a good Samaritan, this individual may not have survived this incident,” said Commissioner Wilton Simpson. “I commend Sergeant Czaban, Sergeant Snipes, and Corporal Scaggs for their unwavering commitment to protecting and serving our communities.”

On March 22, 2024, OALE Sergeant Nicholas Czaban came upon a two-vehicle crash that had just occurred on County Road 136 in White Springs, Florida. Sergeant Czaban immediately notified dispatch and ran towards the crash to render aid. As he approached the two vehicles, one of which had been pulling a camper, they became engulfed in flames. Sergeant Czaban attempted to put out the fire, but the fuel tanks had ruptured and kept igniting to the point where Sergeant Czaban had exhausted his fire extinguisher. He could hear the driver in one of the vehicles calling for help and began to extract her from the burning vehicle. Due to the vehicle’s roof caving in during the crash, Sergeant Czaban and a good Samaritan had to peel the driver side door back and cut the seatbelt to extract the driver who was pinned between the steering wheel and the seat. Once they were able to get the driver out of the vehicle, Sergeant Czaban noticed several injuries and applied a torniquet to the driver’s arm, which was almost severed. OALE Sergeant Trystan Snipes and OALE Corporal Timothy M. Scaggs arrived on scene to close the roadway and assisted with rendering aid to the driver and helped to stabilize her when EMS arrived.

The Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement conducts criminal investigations relating to any matter over which the department has jurisdiction, protects consumers from unfair and deceptive trade practices, protects Florida’s agriculture industry from theft and other crimes, and safeguards the integrity of Florida’s food and other consumer products. In support of its mission, the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement operates more than 20 agricultural interdiction stations around the state. Officers conduct vehicle inspections 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to protect Florida’s food supply and prevent the introduction and spread of agricultural pests and diseases.

