Man from Florahome dies in Suwannee County head-on collision; FHP explains what happened

A 40-year-old man from Florahome, Fla. is dead following a Suwannee County head-on collision crash Wednesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol said a 19-year-old woman from Fort White, Fla. was seriously injured in the crash.

FHP detailed what happened in the news release below.

FHP NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating a fatal crash that occurred on US Highway 27, a half mile east of 29th Road, east of Branford.

A Silver 4 door car was traveling westbound on US Highway 27. A Green SUV was traveling eastbound on US Highway 27. The two vehicles collided in a head-on collision on US Highway 27.

The driver of the Green SUV was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the silver 4 door car was transported to UF Health in Gainesville