Live Oak police officer injured in crash

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — A live oak police officer is recovering from life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle crash last night.

According to the Live Oak Police Department, Officer Christopher Davis was off duty and returning from his final night at the police academy when the crash happened on Highway 90 West.

Davis was riding his personal motorcycle when he was involved in the collision. He was airlifted to Shands UF in Gainesville, where he remains in serious but stable condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Police are not releasing details about the crash or the other vehicle involved out of respect for Davis' family and the ongoing investigation.

Check back for updates.

