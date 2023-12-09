Live Oak man killed in Friday crash

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — A 55-year-old man from Live Oak, Fla. is dead following a crash that happened Friday afternoon. Florida Highway Patrol said it happened around 3:44 p.m. at the intersection of 201st Road and State Road 51.

In their report, FHP said a 2007 GMC Sierra was moving north on State Road 51, when the driver failed to negotiate a left turn on to 201st street.

FHP said the truck continued in a northerly direction when the vehicle began to overturn multiple times and collided with a fence.

FHP did not release the driver's name.

