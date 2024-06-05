Live Oak chef recognized in national contest for biscuit creation

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — How much is a biscuit recipe worth? One Live Oak chef is cashing in on that question. She won $20,000 for her one of a kind recipe. Watch video above of the special award presentation.

Rebecca Thomas, a chef at the Dixie Grill.She got the check Tuesday afternoon in Live Oak. Her Strawberry Cream Biscuit Bites proved to be deserving of the crown.

Thomas entered General Mills Foodservice's nationwide competition back in February. The rule was to take Pillsbury biscuits and transform them into a one of a kind recipe.

County Commissioner Maurice Perkins says the win is big for the community.

Thomas' creation will remain on the Dixie Grill's menu.