Live Oak businesses still rebuilding from Hurricane Debby and Helene

Downtown Live Oak is still rebuilding from Hurricane Debby and Helene.

While some businesses were forced to close, others are getting ready to reopen.

Watch the video to get an update on how recovery is going in the heart of Live Oak.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's been more than a month since Hurricane Helene rocked our neighborhoods and more than three since Debby did the same. I'm Kenya Cardonne, checking in on the Live Oak neighborhood, a town building back from brutal winds and severe flooding.

Sarah Rodgers, Neighbor - "We came through here and it was just crazy how much of the town was underwater."

Downtown Live Oak— a prime example of what weather can do to a town.

Janet Airth, Neighbor - "When we arrived at the office to see about the damage, I saw a tin roof going over the edge of our building, and I said 'I didn't know we had a tin roof,' and Hal said— 'we don't.' That's when we figured out that somebody else's roof was on our building."

Spunky Sparrow Boutique— packed up and gone.

Lottie's Laundry— hanging by a thread.

While Hurricane Debby and Helene may have closed the doors to some businesses.

Some have managed a comeback, like .50 Cal Coffee and Desserts.

Cardonne - "How much money do you think Debby and Helene have cost you guys?"

Felix Menjivar, Owner of .50 Cal Coffee & Desserts - "About $100,000"

Owners Felix and Tammy say they spent three months building from the bottom up.

Tammy Housego, Owner of .50 Cal Coffee & Desserts - "It was very sad because all of these people down here, that's how they make their living."

Although others might not be able to join them in opening their doors, the people of Live Oak say every single win still counts.

Airth - "You know, so many trees are down in the community, and there is still a lot of damages to the homes and roofs. Things are still not back to normal, but they're so much better and we're so thankful."

Menjivar- "We're here to stay!"

You can join .50 Cal Coffee for their Re-Grand Opening on Saturday from 11 A.M. - 11 P.M.

In Live Oak, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27