INSIDE LOOK: Live Oak businesses rebounding 10 days after Hurricane Debby

Neighbors in Live Oak are still recovering from flooding that filled the streets during Hurricane Debby.

Ten days after the storm, some businesses are back up and running.

Watch the video above to see where recovery stands.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Between Hurricane Debby's heavy rainfall and the overflowing of the Suwannee River, Live Oak suffered from catastrophic flooding. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the downtown area of Live Oak. Now that the water has mostly receded here, I'm checking in on the businesses that took a major hit.

This was the scene of downtown Live Oak the day Hurricane Debby left the town in feet of floodwater.

Ten days late, streets are pretty much dry, but so is business for the shops on this street.

Sandbags are at almost every door— lots of which are closed..

Local coffee shop '50 Cal Coffee' underwent substantial flooding.

A level water that you can still tell from the watermarks at Lottie's Laundry.

One business that was able to push through the damage is Latin Flavor Cafe.

Rosmery Casado, Manager at Latin Flavor Cafe - "Este negocio tuvo perdidas, perdidas económicas."

Manager Rosmery Casado tells me the business saw economic losses after the storm took their power and shut their doors for three days.

Casado - "Mas las perdidas que se fueron en las inundaciones, las carnes, los alimentos, los materiales, el toldo — definitivamente es muy terrible."

She says the money they have had to blow on flooding, spoiled meat and produce and other damages is terrible.

Casado - "Y es por que hay que echar para adelante. No podemos parar."

Despite the damages she says the business had to push forward and couldn't stop, adding that she's thankful the flooding here wasn't as severe as it was just down the street.

As a reminder, neighbors and businesses in Suwannee County can apply for financial assistance from FEMA. The deadline to apply for Hurricane Debby related assistance is October 9.