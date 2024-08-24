Florida Highway Patrol investigating hit and run death in Suwannee County; see how you can help

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — According to a news release, the Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit and run fatal crash involving a vehicle vs. pedestrian/bicyclist on County Road 349 just south of State Road 51, south of Live Oak in Suwannee County.

FHP said the pedestrian/bicyclist was traveling southbound on County road 349 when he was struck from behind by a southbound vehicle. The suspect vehicle may have right front damage.

FHP added this investigation is ongoing and they are asking for assistance from anyone who may have witnessed or have information about this crash.

If you live on County Road 349 in this area and may have helpful video footage of passing vehicles, please contact Corporal Hughes at 386-754-6270, or you may also contact Crime Stoppers.

