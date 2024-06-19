FDLE arrests 2 retired correctional officers for possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material

Two retired correctional officers are charged with possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material.

One of the men was arrested and booked into the Suwanee County Jail.

Read the news release from FDLE below to see what led to the arrests.

FDLE NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) yesterday arrested Benjamin Gerard Smith, 57, of Live Oak, and Donald Howard, 57, of Starke, on felony charges for possessing and transmitting child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Smith and Howard are retired correctional officers. After retiring from his corrections position, Smith was terminated from his job at an elementary school following allegations of inappropriate contact with children.

The Smith investigation began on June 3 when FDLE agents received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) cybertip that an account holder was sharing files depicting the sexual of abuse of children.

The investigation identified Smith as the account holder residing in Suwanee County. Agents also located records showing Smith’s account sharing child sexual abuse material with another account holder who agents identified to be Howard residing in Bradford County.

On June 18 agents served separate warrants on Smith and Howard’s residences. The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office assisted in serving Howard’s warrant. Electronic devices were seized at both locations and preliminary forensic exams of each of the suspects’ devices located multiple files of children being sexually abused.

The investigations are being conducted by the FDLE Live Oak and FDLE Gainesville field offices.

Smith was arrested and booked into the Suwanee County Jail. Howard was arrested and booked into the Bradford County Jail. Additional charges are possible pending further forensic analysis. Smith’s case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Third Judicial Circuit. Howard’s case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, Eighth Judicial Circuit.

Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at https://secureflorida.org/Family-Safety/BPParents.htm [secureflorida.org].