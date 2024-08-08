FIRST ON ABC 27: Sen. Marco Rubio visits Live Oak; neighbors work to recover from Hurricane Debby

As neighbors in Live Oak work to recover from Hurricane Debby, leaders, including Senator Marco Rubio, are paying the community a visit.

The American Red Cross has set up a shelter that's been helping neighbors in need.

Watch the video above to see how recovery is progressing in the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Neighbors in Suwannee County still have major recovery ahead of them after Hurricane Debby flooded their homes and businesses.

I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Live Oak neighborhood, looking into how neighbors here are getting a helping hand and what those resources mean to them.

Pamela Joseph, Neighbor - "Back to back we just had one with Idalia storm, so I just thank god to be here."

Neighbor Pamela Joseph, one of many across Live Oak who was affected by Hurricane Debby.

Joseph - "We just couldn't get home. We just couldn't get home. That's why we're in the shelter because it was so much water, we couldn't get back home."

It's why she came out to Red Cross's emergency shelter at the Suwannee County Agricultural Coliseum.

Christian Smith, CEO of Red Cross North Florida Region - "Families right here in this community, they continue to experience these disasters over and over again and that can not only be mentally and physically but emotionally can be so overwhelming."

The folks here tell me they've provided a safe space for neighbors since Sunday, with resources like electricity, food, water, and bedding.

Thursday, a One-Stop Business Recovery Center was also here, helping small business owners and employees get one-on-one assistance.

Another resource for neighbors here was the Hope Bus at Riveroak Technical College.

Hundreds of neighbors stopped by for free baby food, hygiene products, snacks and other supplies.

Our cameras rolling as Senator Marco Rubio payed a visit to this distribution site after seeing the damage across Live Oak with his own eyes.. something he tells me is necessary in order to call on the federal government to categorize Debby as a level of storm that would allow for neighbors to apply for financial help

Senator Marco Rubio - "For individuals, people watching this who have been harmed, put out of their homes, closed down their business to be able to apply for individual assistance to get them back on their feet over the next couple of months."

Looking ahead, as neighbors like Pamela work to recover

Joseph - "Well I just hope that we can get everything done to the house.."

She says she will continue to lean on any resources she can get.

Joseph - "If they can't get everything done, I need them to help me find somewhere to go."

The folks with the Red Cross tell me they are still in their emergency phase providing first aid and comfort, so this shelter is to remain here for neighbors in need until further notice.