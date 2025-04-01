Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodLive Oak

Actions

Driver dead after crash on I-10

Fatal Crash
Bell, Autumn
Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash
Posted
and last updated

A 21-year-old man from Tallahassee is dead following a crash in Suwannee County.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, near Mile Marker 283, on westbound Interstate 10.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man crashed a sedan into the back of a pickup stopped in travel lane. The pickup had a trailer in tow.

Paramedics declared the victim dead on the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us onInstagramand X.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

In Your Neighborhood promo

More News In Your Neighborhood