Driver dead after crash on I-10

A 21-year-old man from Tallahassee is dead following a crash in Suwannee County.

It happened just before 1:00 p.m. Monday, near Mile Marker 283, on westbound Interstate 10.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol report, the man crashed a sedan into the back of a pickup stopped in travel lane. The pickup had a trailer in tow.

Paramedics declared the victim dead on the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

