DEVELOPING NOW: K9 teams and deputies searching for missing 12 year old in Live Oak

UPDATE 10:15 A.M.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said, "a Florida missing child alert has been issued for Scott Koehn III, last seen in the area of the 21300 block of 168th Street in Live Oak, Florida who was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie, pants and slip-on cowboy boots."

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Suwannee County Sheriff's Office at 386-362-2222 or 911.

ORIGINAL STORY:



The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office said they are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy in the area of Live Oak.

SCSO said Scott Koehn was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20 in the 21300 block of 168th Street Live Oak, Fla.

Area correctional K9 teams and deputies continued their search Friday morning. Read the news release from SCSO below for more details.



SCSO NEWS RELEASE:

Area Correctional K9 Teams and Deputies will be in the area of the 21300 block and 168th Street this (Friday) morning continuing to search for Scott.

While you may be tempted to help search on your own we ask that you allow these professional K9 to Teams to continue to work and search as a flood of other scent sources in the area from citizens searching on their own can at times contaminate a search area.

We would ask that citizens who have any information or potentially see or know Scott’s whereabouts to contact SCSO Dispatch.

If you live near the area and have security cameras, we ask that you check them and see if they captured Scott.

As we obtain any new information we will provide updates through social media.

Scott Koehn, (12-year-old) white male juvenile, was last seen around 1730 hours in the 21300 block of 168th Street Live Oak, FL. Scott left his residence on foot in an unknown direction of travel. Scott was last seen wearing pants, and a camouflage hoody jacket, with slip on style cowboy boots. Deputies and area Correctional K9 Teams have been searching for the area of Scott’s property since this afternoon utilizing K9 Teams and drones. At this time search efforts have been unsuccessful in locating Scott.

At this time, there is no evidence, or suspicions of any foul play suspected in Scott’s disappearance. If you have any information on Scott’s whereabouts, please contact the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office at, (386)362-2222. You may also contact Suwannee County Crime Stoppers at, (386)208-8477(TIPS.) Remember you may remain anonymous.