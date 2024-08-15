All boat ramps closed along Suwannee River, Santa Fe River and Itchetucknee River

Boat ramps along the Suwannee, Santa Fe and Itchetucknee Rivers are closed.

It comes as levels continue to rise from recent heavy rainfall.

Watch the video to hear from officials about how the closures will protect neighbors from risks like debris and drowning.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

All boat ramps along the Suwannee River, Santa Fe River and Itchetucknee River are closed amid heavy flooding concerns.

I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Live Oak neighborhood with the latest details from officials.

Suwannee, Santa Fe and Itchetucknee: three rivers officials have their eyes on as levels continue to rise from recent heavy rainfall.

Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that it’s the reason they have closed all boat ramps along those rivers.

Chris Volz, Emergency Management Director with Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office - "This is a life safety mission.."

I checked in with Emergency Management Director Chris Volz.

He says Santa Fe is the most critical of the three, with levels expected to reach the highest point by Thursday afternoon.

He adds that the river will level out and remain that way for at least five days, which is why they will be patrolling the rivers to keep the public away and safe from debris or drowning.

Volz - “You know we have trees, like I said, boat docks, 2x4’s, you name it, that’s floating down that water that you can’t see. If you get in it, it can be very deadly. So until we feel certain that it’s safe, we’re going to keep them closed.”

As neighbors work to recover from Hurricane Debby related damage, the Emergency Management office also tells us they are currently working with FEMA to try to set up mobile Disaster Recovery Centers in the community.

In Live Oak, Kenya Cardonne, ABC 27