Hurricane Helene recovery: Find distribution sites and services in your neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As families in neighborhoods across the Big Bend and South Georgia recover from Hurricane Helene, we're compiling a list of resources to get help and support.
Florida
Hope Florida
Call (833) GET-HOPE for assistance with resources like food, supplies or debris removal.
Leon County
Florida Division of Emergency Management Point of Distribution
Lewis Sr. Woodville Park & Recreation Complex
1492 J. Lewis Hall Sr.
Tallahassee, FL 32305
The site opens at 12 p.m. on Saturday and provides food, water and tarps.
Taylor County
Plain Compassion
Call 717-915-9771 for help with debris cleanup. This is a volunteer organization providing a free service.
Wakulla County
Wakulla County Rec Park Point of Distribution
79 Recreation Drive
Crawfordville, FL 32327
Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The site will have MREs and fresh water.