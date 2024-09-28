Watch Now
Hurricane Helene recovery: Find distribution sites and services in your neighborhood

A damaged 100-year-old home is seen after an Oak tree landed on the home after Hurricane Helene moved through the area, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in Valdosta, Ga.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — As families in neighborhoods across the Big Bend and South Georgia recover from Hurricane Helene, we're compiling a list of resources to get help and support.

Florida

Hope Florida
Call (833) GET-HOPE for assistance with resources like food, supplies or debris removal.

Leon County

Florida Division of Emergency Management Point of Distribution
Lewis Sr. Woodville Park & Recreation Complex
1492 J. Lewis Hall Sr.
Tallahassee, FL 32305
The site opens at 12 p.m. on Saturday and provides food, water and tarps.

Taylor County

Plain Compassion
Call 717-915-9771 for help with debris cleanup. This is a volunteer organization providing a free service.

Wakulla County

Wakulla County Rec Park Point of Distribution
79 Recreation Drive
Crawfordville, FL 32327
Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The site will have MREs and fresh water.

