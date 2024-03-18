Working in this environment you see a lot," event to celebrate women's contributions to public safety

The event is Tuesday, March 19th from 9 a.m. to 4 pm.

The event will have panel discussions covering topics like mental health and wellness.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Women in public safety using Women’s History Month to be mentors to one another.

Florida Public Safety Institute is holding an event to give women in this career resources for work life balance and more. I spoke to some women who are attending this event, and they say having events like this, brings them together to discuss topics that aren’t talked about often.

"We work in a very stressful environment.

Mental health and wellness ... Conversations that Veneka Brown believes need to happen more often. Brown has been with the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office for 18 years.

"We have to have the opportunity to take that time for selfcare."

This week brown and dozens of other women in public safety across the big bend will join together for Florida Public Safety Institute’s Protect My Peace & Serve My Wellness In-service.

"It is critically important for women to come together and support other women."

Janet Hartman is the coordinator and has been in law enforcement for 32 years. She says having opportunities like this where women can come together from all walks of life can be impactful.

"I know what I’ve gone through as a working mother, as a mother of twin 17-year-olds right now what that's like having seniors in high school but continuing to work a career. So, I think there are unique focuses for us."

Connecting these women during women's history month - to make sure they feel seen and uplifted year-round.

“Working in this environment you see a lot so it's very important for you to just take time to destress and to work on your mental health."

The event is Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 pm. Florida public safety institute says they will have about 60 women attend and they hope the event will make an impact.

