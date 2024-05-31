WATCH: Havana leaders use community walks to hear neighbor input

Neighbors come together every Friday to walk with town leaders.

Leaders are using this walk to listen to neighborhood concerns.

Watch the video to walk with neighbors and hear how the steps can impact the community.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m Ashley Engle in the Havana neighborhood where neighbors come and walk Havana Community Park every week. Havana Police Department says this is a time for them to hear what is going on in this neighborhood. I heard about this so i laced up my walking shoes this morning and tagged along.

Coffee, donuts and conversation.

“This is like living in paradise."

Something that both James Thompson and Lowery Croom appreciate the most about Havana's 'Walk with the Town'.

Both are from South Florida originally.

They tell me they have never experienced a neighborhood tradition like this.

"Met some friends, we just got together and started walking."

Havana Police Department's acting chief Khang Bui says he came up with this idea back in April.

Over time, neighbors have been able to come out and enjoy donuts and coffee but also talk to leaders about what’s going on in the neighborhood.

"In Havana we have time to sit back and talk to the community and stuff like that in order for us to solve crime but in return we make relationships. When they tell us things we're not aware of, we can start preventing crime."

Bui says he's heard concerns that are helpful for leaders to keep an eye out on certain things.

Things Gadsden County Commissioner Simpkins says she's all ears for.

"I've been able to just speak with residents and kind of talk about how they feel about Gadsden County. What do they think we can do to make some changes in the county and also meet new residents that are coming into our county."

An idea to have conversations but another way to come together and get some exercise.

"People speak to each other"

Neighbors are encouraging those to come out and join them every Friday at 7:30 a.m. at Havana Community Park to walk and talk. Coffee and donuts will be provided.

