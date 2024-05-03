VIDEO: Havana Magnet School works to improve test scores; how they plan to do it

Right now, Havana Magnet School's overall grade is a "C."

School leaders have worked all school year to prepare students for their F.A.S.T state test to help raise that letter grade.

Watch the video to see what they're doing to get students ready for crucial testing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Havana Magnets School's overall grade right now is a "C". I’m Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. Students and school leaders here are working to improve that grade by doing well in this year’s state testing. I’m checking to see what they've been doing to prepare themselves to do well.

It was a celebration at Havana Magnet School to give students encouragement to do well on their state tests.

"It feels good"

Encouragement Isis Marshall says she’s grateful for.

"I feel like I got to score higher to show that I’ve improved over the past few years."

Havana Magnet has been working with their students to improve their overall school grade.

"In 2021/2022, we were a "C." We dropped down in 2022/2023 to a "D." This year, we were awarded our grade late, but we came back up to a "C."

Havana Magnet’s Principal Thelma Hickman says their goal is to improve their grade to a "B."

In 2022-2023 state testing, when it comes to reading and language arts, 28 percent of students in Gadsden County are at grade level or above.

That's 14 percentage points more than what they scored in the beginning of that school year.

"We are counting down taking practice tests. We are continuing to let the students know that the tests are important."

Florida Department of Education Determines a school’s overall grade on how the students do in their Florida Assessment of Student Thinking test. Also known as F.A.S.T test

The four achievement components are English Language Arts, Mathematics, Science, and Social Studies.

These components measure the percentage of full-year enrolled students who achieve a passing score.

"They can do it, they just have to stay confident and be motivated."

Students were provided with their beginning scores and target scores. Teachers also showed students the number of points, they need to get to show growth.

Growth that Principal Hickman believes her students will achieve.

"As one of my students said, let’s make history, let’s get this 'B!'"

Students will be testing from May 6th to May 21st.

