"They just don't care" - Havana neighbors voice concerns about people dumping trash illegally

Driving around in your neighborhood have you seen a pile of trash laying around like this? Well, I’m here to tell you this right here is illegal, and neighbors have had enough with this mess.

I'm Ashley Engle your Havana neighborhood reporter. I'm taking neighbors' concerns to the county to see what they are going to do, to crack down on this.

"I'll tell you what, what's really sad about the dumping issue in Gadsden County is that a lot of it is local people and they take no pride in our county."

Pride that Wayne Whiddon has. He's lived in Gadsden County his whole life.

"Gadsden County is a beautiful place with beautiful people and we need to take care of what we have."

He's the owner of the feed store located on highway 27, next to McNair Road.

McNair is one of the roads Wayne and neighbors have said on Facebook dumping has been an issue.

Neighbors say they have seen items as small as beer cans and as big as refrigerators!

"What is the penalty someone can face for doing this."

"They can be charged a fine up to $500. For doing illegal dumping what we call it. Throwing their trash or debris or big bulk items along the side of the road what we the right of way or the easement."

Donny young is Gadsden County's Code Enforcement Officer.

Young says they have code enforcement riding around. He also says Gadsden County sheriffs' office can give people these fines as well.

"We are asking all the residents to be mindful of throwing your trash away."

I checked Gadsden County's Code Ordinances. In section 70-1 it is unlawful for any person to drop, deposit, discard or otherwise dispose of litter in or upon any public or private property within the county including.

"Our county employees do all they can to maintain these roads and mow them. When they have to get out there and pick up trash for two or three days just so they can mow a road is sad."

An issue Whiddon and neighbors have had enough of and are calling people to be more mindful.

"There's no reason for people doing this other than they just don't care."

The county says neighbors can bring bulk trash items to public works every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.


